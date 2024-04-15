Gary Neville criticizes Manchester United players for poor away performances

Former captain Gary Neville believes Manchester United 's players are guilty of 'switching off' away from home following another drab performance in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

United's only hope of salvaging something from this season is winning the FA Cup, in which they face Coventry City in the semi-finals at Wembley this coming Sunday. Failure to win the competition could spell trouble for manager Erik ten Hag. "Erik ten Hag, I think, has got to look at this season now as being a season whereby he could finish his first two seasons at Manchester United with two trophies in the bag, winning one in each season, and obviously he has still got a chance of that. That should never be sniffed at because in years gone by, you always said if you won a trophy a season you were okay.

