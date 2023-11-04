Gary Neville criticizes Kai Havertz over reckless challenge in Newcastle vs Arsenal match

Gary Neville has criticized Kai Havertz for his reckless challenge during the match between Newcastle and Arsenal. Havertz's tackle sparked a melee among the players, with Newcastle players expressing their anger and frustration. The referee and VAR decided to give Havertz a yellow card instead of a red card. In addition to Havertz, three Newcastle players also received yellow cards for dissent.
