Gary Neville criticizes Kai Havertz over reckless challenge in Newcastle vs Arsenal match

Gary Neville has criticized Kai Havertz for his reckless challenge during the match between Newcastle and Arsenal. Havertz's tackle sparked a melee among the players, with Newcastle players expressing their anger and frustration. The referee and VAR decided to give Havertz a yellow card instead of a red card. In addition to Havertz, three Newcastle players also received yellow cards for dissent.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: METRO NEWSPAPER UK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYSPORTSNEWS: Manchester United: Gary Neville warns Man Utd fans have 'had enough' of club's crisisGary Neville has warned Manchester United fans have 'had enough' of the club's ongoing crisis and demanded change.

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »

SPORTBIBLE: Gary Neville identifies dream partner for Rasmus Hojlund as Man Utd 'target striker' in JanuaryGary Neville identified his dream strike partner for Rasmus Hojlund.

Source: sportbible | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Gary Neville names dream Man United strike partner for Rasmus HojlundMan United spent £72million on the Denmark striker this summer when he joined from Atalanta.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

F365: Gary Neville names five dream strike partners for Hojlund at Man UtdReports suggest United are looking at potential new strikers in January to ease the burden on Hojlund. Gary Neville has picked out five dream partners, four of which would probably now struggle...

Source: F365 | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Roy Keane and Gary Neville’s Casemiro prediction could haunt Man UnitedObservations made by the two Man Utd legends look more ominous amid Casemiro's latest setback.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

TALKSPORT: Kai Havertz escapes red card for ‘Graeme Souness tackle’ but THREE Newcastle players booked...Kai Havertz only received a yellow card for Arsenal despite lunging into a challenge that was dubbed a ‘Graeme Souness tackle’. The Gunners midfielder was late when sliding in on Newcas…

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »