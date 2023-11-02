Gary Neville blasts Man United flop as Carabao Cup defence ends with dismal performance against Newcastle

Gary Neville has slammed a Manchester United flop as the Red Devils exited the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United.

On Wednesday night, Erik ten Hag's men were looking to continue their defence of the Carabao Cup against last season's finalist. Neville blasted the Frenchman prior to kick-off, he said on Sky Sports: "Sometimes I ask myself the question, when you walk away from a broadcast like Sunday, 'are we being too harsh?'.

“But when you hear that stat that a guy has been at the club nine years - a goalscorer that cost £50m, £60m, £70m - has scored basically 89 goals in nine years and we still can't get him out of the club, I don't think we are being too harsh. I don't think we're being harsh enough.” headtopics.com

Neville continued: “The failings of the football department and recruitment is just absolutely incredible. Look, they're human beings at the end of the day and Martial, no one wants to go on the pitch and play badly or not achieve their standards. Nobody wants to be injured.“So I accept all those factors, but the reality is there is no way he should still be at Man United leading the line in any competition, even the Carabao Cup.

“I think to myself can he take themselves to where they need to be. He has been here nine years and hasn’t done it, so there is little chance of him doing it now. headtopics.com

