Garnacho inspires Man Utd response

Too many people talk about the strikers at Man Utd. Before Tuesday's terrific turnaround, United's forwards had just four goals from open play in the league. Credit to Alejandro Garnacho for inspiring a special comeback and providing the perfect response. After a poor defeat to West Ham, two early Aston Villa goals could've easily seen United fold. However, Garnacho's tireless work and persistence ensured that it didn't happen.





