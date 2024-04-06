Gareth Southgate to Watch Jack Butland in Title Showdown

Gareth Southgate is set to make a beeline for Ibrox as Jack Butland earns an in-person pitch to convince the England boss he’s a must-pick for Euro 2024 . MailSport understands Southgate will be in attendance for the blockbuster title showdown with Celtic as Butland strives to book his place for Germany with a season-defining display. A spot is up for grabs with Sam Johnstone all but out and Newcastle’s Nick Pope fighting to be fit.

The 31-year-old was expected to make the cut for the Three Lions’ recent double header with Brazil and Belgium, however, he missed out before more woe followed as James Trafford was selected as the chief back-up. Butland has nine caps for his country but hasn’t been capped since 2018 after once being viewed as the heir apparent to now Celtic shot stopper Joe Hart. The former Stoke star saw his career fade at Crystal Palace while a short-term loan at Manchester United proved a stop-ga

Gareth Southgate Jack Butland Euro 2024 Ibrox Celtic England Sam Johnstone Nick Pope Crystal Palace Manchester United

Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

