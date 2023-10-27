Gardener who scared drivers while 'writhing around' in gimp suit found guilty

A self-employed gardener dressed in an all-black gimp suit and mask left female motorists terrified and fearing they might be abducted, a court heard.

Eyewitnesses were left terrified after seeing Hunt in front of them in the gimp suit as the white neon paint around his eyes and mouth reflected off their car headlights. "It was terrifying although I had only seen them for a few seconds. I had never seen anything like this before."

He told police: "I am not a gimp - I do not own a gimp suit. I am not in a gimp suit. I am not dangerous, I am a normal person, I have got a few problems." He had also researched news and videos online about the infamous Somerset Gimp - who had been terrorising people late at night since 2018. headtopics.com

"The clothes I wear and face masks are for mudding only, hence why I had them in the vehicle," he said. Hunt said he drew a smiley face on the mask because as he planned to kill himself, he "wanted to die with a smile on my face".

"I do not believe your evidence. You were wearing a bizarre costume and it seems to me that you were wearing this costume and the reason for that is that you intended to scare people that saw it." She added: "I accept that you have already received punishment and spent time in prison and lost your good character in a very public way and no doubt effecting you for the remainder of your life." headtopics.com

