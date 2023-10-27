Gardener, 32, found guilty of gimp suit offences towards two female motorists on country lane

A self-employed gardener has been found guilty of intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress to two female motorists after going out dressed in an all-black gimp suit.

In addition, police have also asked magistrates to make Hunt subject to a Sexual Risk Order due to the investigating officers concerns there was a sexual motivation behind the offences.The civil order, which has been granted on an interim basis with a further hearing due to take place on 3 November aims to prevent Hunt from repeating his actions and protect the public from further harm.

Officers were on the scene within three minutes and found Hunt in his van on a track leading into a field. “I began to shake, I felt as if I was having a panic attack and my initial thought was that this was some kind of abduction attempt. I became very paranoid as I drove along and away from this person, and I could not comprehend what I had witnessed.” headtopics.com

In her statement she said: “As I came around the corner, this person was dressed in a black, a black shiny suit or something like a ‘gimp suit’. District Judge Joanna Dickens said she accepted Hunt had already spent a month on remand in prison prior to his trial and that was a bigger punishment than any sentence she could impose.

Read more:

itvnews »

Women left terrified after seeing man in 'gimp suit', court hearsJoshua Hunt, 32, denies two offences of causing intentional harassment in May this year. Read more ⮕

Police urgently hunt convicted sex offender, 70, after woman found dead at his Somerset homePolice are on the hunt for a convicted sex offender after a woman was found dead in his Somerset home. Read more ⮕

Joshua Hunt: Man who terrified Somerset drivers while 'writhing around' in gimp suit found guilty of public order offencesA lone driver said she thought she was witnessing an abduction when the man was spotted wearing 'very tight, dark clothing and a mask on their face'. Read more ⮕

Man Found Guilty of Being the "Somerset Gimp"A man named Joshua Hunt has been found guilty of scaring female drivers by jumping in front of cars while dressed in a latex suit and a horrifying mask made out of tights. The incidents took place in the Bleadon area of Somerset last year. Hunt has been convicted of two offences under the Public Order Act for causing intentional harassment, alarm, or distress. Read more ⮕

Three women assaulted on Lanarkshire bus by man as police hunt suspectThe three women were assaulted on Sunday, October 22 on-board the First Bus 210 between Blantyre and East Kilbride. Police Scotland are now hunting for the suspect. Read more ⮕

Bargain Hunt expert puzzled after contestant 'runs off'Antique expert Nick Hall was confused as a contestant suddenly disappeared Read more ⮕