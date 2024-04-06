Gang terrorises couple with machetes and knives

A gang of five men wielding machetes, knuckledusters and knives terrorised a couple whilst their young son was sleeping. Rebecca Davis, 29, said she feared the men would kill her and her partner, 28-year-old Kieran Forbes. One of the men held a knife to her neck whilst another hit her partner with a machete and a knuckleduster, fracturing his eye socket.

"I really think they would have killed us both if they'd been there any longer and my little boy would have woken up and found all that," said Ms Davis.She described how she had gone to check whether her son had fallen out of bed after hearing a bang.Initially, Ms Davis barricaded herself in the couple's bedroom with her partner but they opened the door fearing the gang would find their son instead.Mr Forbes handed over watches to the men and offered them money from his wallet. They left the house after eight minutes which Ms Davis described as the "longest eight minutes" of her lif

Gang Machetes Knives Terrorise Couple Son Attack

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvlondon / 🏆 116. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family of murdered schoolboy Kriss Donald told one of his killers could be eligible for paroleThe family of Kriss Donald, who was murdered 20 years ago, has been informed that one of his killers may be granted parole soon. Kriss, a 15-year-old boy, was abducted and brutally killed by a gang in Glasgow in 2004. The motive behind the attack was revenge, following an incident involving the gang leader at a nightclub. Kriss had no connection to the crime or gang activity and was chosen randomly as a target.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Man who scared gang away with claw hammer in Telford McDonald's had weapon 'for protection'A man who scared a gang out of a McDonald's with a claw hammer has been fined the price of five Big Macs.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Terrifying moment kidnap gang grab man as he desperately strugglesShocking CCTV footage shows a gang grab a man off the street and drag him into a van as he tries desperately to escape, in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Gang of sophisticated suitcase snatchers steal luggage worth £14k on railwaysThree women, including a mother and daughter, targeted railway passengers during a series of high value thefts.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Suitcase snatcher gang swiped £14,000 worth of luggage from unsuspecting LNER passengers, and were...A gang of suitcase snatchers stole luggage worth £14,000 from unsuspecting train passengers in a series of thefts, a court has heard.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Suitcase snatcher gang swiped £14,000 worth of luggage from unsuspecting LNER passengers, and were...A gang of suitcase snatchers stole luggage worth £14,000 from unsuspecting train passengers in a series of thefts, a court has heard.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »