Gang supplying cannabis and taxing other gangs' crops jailed

In March 2022, the East Exploitation Team were tasked with investigating a gang in Burnley headed by Joshua Watson and Robert Ganley, who were supplying substantial amounts of cannabis while also ‘taxing’ other gang’s cannabis crop by breaking into cannabis farms and taking the plants. Operation Alberta was an offshoot of an investigation, named Op Callaway, into a shooting incident that took place on Salus Street in relation to cannabis taxing.

In November last year, eight members of a Manchester-based organised criminal gang (OCG) were jailed for more than 80 years following an investigation into that shooting. During the incident, which centred around the attempted taxing of a £220,000 cannabis farm in Salus Street on February 4, 2021, two people suffered gunshot injuries, one man suffered a serious head wound and vehicles were rammed. A car was later set alight in an attempt to destroy evidence. The Op Alberta subjects were sentenced this week to jail terms totalling over 90 years. Many others were given suspended sentences. Det

