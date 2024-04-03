Gang Breaks Man's Jaw in Vicious Attack in City Centre

A gang of drunken thugs “played Russian roulette with the life” of a man whose jaw they broke in two places during a vicious group attack in the city centre. A judge told the four men “it was nothing short of a miracle” they had not killed or seriously injured the defenceless victim who some of them kicked and stamped on as he lay on the floor.

Curtis Brooks, Owen Gallagher, Raheem Gordon and Jahvan Newland-Redmond all turned on the man as he filmed a separate fight they had become involved in outside a nightclub in Stoney Street. And in a victim impact statement, the man told how he suffers flashbacks from the incident and is too scared to go out in case he comes across them again. Jailing the foursome, Judge Michael Auty KC said: “On the evening of August 22, 2021, the victim went into Nottingham city centre, as he was perfectly entitled to do. He did not drink any alcohol and at 2am, when he did nothing more than go outside the nightclub to vape, he saw a large figh

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Clubber handed over his pint and broke man's jaw over 'inappropriate behaviour'Jay Lennon left his target needing surgery

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man's jaw broken in 'vicious attack' outside McCooley'sThe victim was repeatedly punched by three men

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Transfer expert gives verdict on Haaland’s Man City future claim amid ‘jaw-dropping deal’ revelationTransfer expert Fabrizio Romano has commented on Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland admitting that his 'focus' is not on signing a new contract.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Phil Foden: Man City set to open talks over ‘jaw-dropping’ dealThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Man suffered broken jaw in unprovoked attack in East Kilbride town centreJay Lennox had been chatting to the victim but suddenly turned violent.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Everyone is talking about Mainoo - but what Liverpool man did was jaw-droppingTheo Squires report from Bolton Wanderers’ Toughsheet Community Stadium as Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott once again stars for England Under-21s

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »