Gang Breaks Man's Jaw in Vicious Attack in City Centre

A gang of drunken thugs “played Russian roulette with the life” of a man whose jaw they broke in two places during a vicious group attack in the city centre. A judge told the four men “it was nothing short of a miracle” they had not killed or seriously injured the defenceless victim who some of them kicked and stamped on as he lay on the floor.
Curtis Brooks, Owen Gallagher, Raheem Gordon and Jahvan Newland-Redmond all turned on the man as he filmed a separate fight they had become involved in outside a nightclub in Stoney Street. And in a victim impact statement, the man told how he suffers flashbacks from the incident and is too scared to go out in case he comes across them again. Jailing the foursome, Judge Michael Auty KC said: “On the evening of August 22, 2021, the victim went into Nottingham city centre, as he was perfectly entitled to do. He did not drink any alcohol and at 2am, when he did nothing more than go outside the nightclub to vape, he saw a large figh
