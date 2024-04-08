Gandeys Circus Returns to the Trafford Centre for Easter Holidays

For many families the Easter holidays are not over yet - which means keeping the kids entertained. It can be tricky finding things to do, especially when the weather is a bit rubbish. But there’s one thing guaranteed to put a smile on kids’ faces - going to the circus. Plus it’s undercover too, which makes it a great option for a rainy day. Gandeys Circus has returned to the Trafford Centre for the Easter Holidays and there’s still tickets available.

It’s on until Sunday April 14 with both afternoon and evening performances available. READ MORE: The best places to see bluebells near Greater Manchester this spring The Gandeys Hollywood Spectacular is a brand new production direct from Hong Kong packed full of entertainment, 'from crazy comedy to the graceful acrobatics of the flying trapeze'. It’s set to be a ‘rollercoaster of madness that promises to captivate the entire family'. There’s jaw-dropping adrenaline feats including gravity-defying roller skating and ‘motorbikes in the globe’. The circus will also capture the glitz and glamour of Hollywood with ‘dazzling choreography’ and spectacular show numbers. The Gandey team have performed all over the world and they’ve provided entertainment for major events, including the BRIT awards. The team are second only in the world by the number of productions they create, promote and tour to the world famous Cirque Du Soleil. Tickets start from £9.99 for a side seat to £30 for a premium ringside sea

Gandeys Circus Trafford Centre Easter Holidays Entertainment Comedy Acrobatics Adrenaline Feats Tickets

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I joined the late night queue for Trafford Centre's newest additionThe arrival of the American bakery has caused quite a stir

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Trafford and Arndale Centre opening times for the long Easter weekendTime your Easter spending spree right this bank holiday weekend

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Trafford Centre welcomes new American bakery loved by Molly-Mae and Tommy FuryThe couple have previously shared their love of the sweet treats

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

BBC Gladiators cause a stir at Trafford Centre ahead of first semi-finalGladiators fans were in for a treat at The Trafford Centre on Saturday

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

What you can get in the Trafford Centre for free on your birthdayThe Trafford Centre has shared the 'ultimate guide' to birthday freebies

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan hail 'hard work' at Trafford CentreMark admitted 'It's been tough' after long shifts at the Trafford Centre

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »