Game of Thrones Studio Tour partners with Ulster Rugby for unique experience

From the Iron Throne to Ravenhill, Ulster Rugby fans are in for a 'unique experience' during the months of April and May. The world’s only official Game of Thrones Studio Tour has teamed up with the province for a one-of-a-kind partnership which will cover upcoming home games against Cardiff, Benetton and Leinster.

The collaboration will see the iconic Iron Throne arrive at the home of Ulster Rugby to create a special photo-opportunity and offer fans a chance to win Game of Thrones Studio Tour tickets and merchandise. The visitor attraction, which recently celebrated its second birthday, will also share social media content with Ulster Rugby and provide an exclusive discount code for fans to experience the family-friendly world-class visitor attraction for themselves. Read more: Stephen Ferris makes quip over Steven Kitshoff's impending Ulster departure Sam Harding, Game of Thrones Studio Tour’s Managing Director said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Game of Thrones to be involved with the legendary Ulster Rugby brand, and its team of local and international stars. “While Games of Thrones and the sport of rugby may seem worlds apart, they both share certain themes and elements that resonate with audiences, including loyalty, competition, resilience, and tradition. We are looking forward to bringing this connection to life at the iconic Kingspan Stadiu

Game Of Thrones Studio Tour Ulster Rugby Partnership Iron Throne Photo-Opportunity Tickets Merchandise Social Media Discount Code

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Game of Thrones links up with Ulster Rugby for 'unique fan experience'It will be open to supporters during the upcoming home games against Cardiff, Benetton and Leinster

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Introducing Werner Kok, Ulster Rugby's new signing nicknamed TarzanThe South African powerhouse is a former World Player of the Year at Sevens level

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Sharks vs Ulster TV and live stream info for the URC clashUlster are on their travels for their latest United Rugby Championship clash

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Sharks v Ulster - United Rugby ChampionshipRadio and text coverage as Ulster travel to South Africa to take on bottom side Sharks at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Sharks 7 Ulster 7: LIVE score updates from United Rugby ChampionshipUlster are in South Africa to take on the Sharks in Durban - 1pm kick-off UK time

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Chief executive Petrie leaves Ulster RugbyBBC Sport NI understands that Ulster chief executive Jonny Petrie has left the province.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »