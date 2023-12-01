Game developers aim to simulate realistic weather conditions

If it's winter where you are, you might wonder why anyone would want to simulate the weather outside - but that's what many game developers are trying to do. In their mission to make more realistic and immersive experiences, more studios are making wet, wild and stormy conditions a part of the experience. And rumours about a potential "dynamic weather system" in Grand Theft Auto 6 have got gamers talking about the possibilities.

Evaporation rates and high pressure zones might not sound like a recipe for a good time, but the makers of one popular racing game would probably disagree. Flagship Xbox exclusive Forza Motorsport made a big deal of advertising its complex weather systems when it launched its latest instalment earlier this year. Players can race in conditions including sun, thick fog and heavy rain, which all affect things like visibility and how their car controls. The Forza series aims to realistically simulate real-world driving, and creative director Chris Esaki tells BBC Newsbeat advances in mimicking weather have helpe





BBCTech » / 🏆 81. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fernando Alonso threatens 'consequences' after false rumours spreadShortly after the Mexican Grand Prix, rumours swirled that Fernando Alonso was considering retirement.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Rockstar announces Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer: Release date, price and where game will be setGrand Theft Auto 6 has been announced by Rockstar Games but when will it be released? Where will it be set? And how much will it cost? Here's all the details.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

GTA 6: What we know about the long-awaited new Grand Theft Auto gameTen years after the release of GTA V, Rockstar Games announces trailer for the next chapter.

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »

Game Pass scores Football Manager 2024 today with game-changing featureXbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers get new Xbox games to play today with the additions of Football Manager 2024 and Football Manager 2024 Console.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Quick and Easy Game Completions on Xbox Game PassThere is loads of easy Gamerscore up for grabs if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber! Check out our list of quick completions available with Game Pass:

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

The Atari 2600: A Game Changer in Video Game HistoryThe Atari 2600, originally called the Atari VCS, played a significant role in making video games popular. Despite being blamed for the video game crash of 1983, it introduced games like Combat that brought joy to players in 1977. Today, it stands as a milestone in video game history.

Source: VGC_News - 🏆 125. / 51 Read more »