A meat thermometer is a kitchen tool designed to measure the internal temperature of cooked meat to ensure optimal doneness and food safety. Last year, research conducted by Foodsafe found that 45% of people said that not knowing when meat was thoroughly cooked was the hardest part of cooking, with 43% admitting that they’ve burnt meat on the outside while it is still raw on the inside.

They also found that fewer than 20% of people own a meat thermometer while only around 16% of those claim to actually use it. Stevie Cheape, Head Chef at online butchers, Campbells Prime Meat said every meat-eating household should own a meat thermometer: “Whether you're preparing a succulent roast, a perfectly seared steak, or delicate poultry, a meat thermometer ensures consistency, and that is the foundation of what can take an average cook to a seasoned one.

He said: “Using a thermometer allows you to achieve perfect timing effortlessly, without fail. You'll know exactly when your meat is done, avoiding undercooking or leaving it on the heat for too long, which not only ensures that your meat is consistently cooked to a high standard but also helps you avoid the risk of food poisoning." headtopics.com

What if you don't have a meat thermometer? While Chef Stevie Cheape firmly advocates the use of meat thermometers, he has also provided some tips for those without one: Stevie suggests buying a meat thermometer or an oven that is fitted with one. If you’re interested in cooking the perfect steak, visit Campbells Meat.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: nottslive »

Cheap gadget could help slash energy bills by hundreds of poundsA cheap gadget priced at £8 can help reduce energy bills significantly. The gadget is a smart plug that reports energy usage and can be used to set timers for gadgets. It can also be connected to devices like Amazon's Alexa or Google Home for remote control. Users claim that the smart plug is easy to set up and helps identify power-hungry devices. The amount of money saved depends on the age, power consumption, and usage of the appliances. Read more ⮕

Leeds United man's quick exit, horror show and goalkeeper fury in Huddersfield off-camera momentsLeeds United's 45-minute battering of Huddersfield Town did the job and made for a relatively flat second half but a crucial three points. Read more ⮕

Leeds United fans on Whites forward, 'talisman' and sole position up for grabsLeeds United steamrollered Saturday’s Championship visitors Huddersfield Town within 45 minutes, giving fans plenty of positive thoughts. Read more ⮕

Kyogo causes Atletico ructions as Diego Simeone warned you've got the wrong guyThe Atleti boss hooked wing-back Javi Galan in Glasgow after 45 minutes amid the host wreaking havoc. Read more ⮕

Husband accused of killing wife and dumping body in river appears in courtAminan Rahman, 45, is accused of murdering Suma Begum in their home in Docklands, east London, on April 30. Prosecutors allege that Rahman put Ms Begum, dead or alive, into a large black suitcase in the early hours of April 30 before pushing it into the River Lea. Rahman is yet to enter a plea to a charge of murder. Read more ⮕

Emergency Services Swarm Leeds Bradford Airport Following Reports of Unusual Noises from PlaneEmergency services were called to Leeds Bradford Airport after passengers reported hearing unusual noises from a Jet2 flight to Girona, Spain. The plane circled in the air for approximately 45 minutes before landing safely back at the airport. No injuries were reported and the airport remained open. Read more ⮕