Gabriel Jesus is the perfect striker for Arsenal if only he could stay fit

and Eddie Nketiah in January if they are to truly topple Manchester City, the argument being that neither are consistent enough goalscorers to lead a side with

Digging into Nketiah’s data is trickier given the bulk of the 24-year-old’s career appearances in the league have come as a substitute, but taking this campaign in isolation, he has struck two goals in seven starts., the standard bearer for goals in English football these days and in effect an upgraded replacement for Jesus at the Etihad, has netted nine in nine despite having a recent blip – of all of two games.

The goal that followed wasn’t bad either, a burst of acceleration to create a half-yard of space followed by a wicked, bending strike that zipped into the top corner. “The scans show that there is a muscle injury. We might miss him for a few weeks again,” Arteta revealed on Friday. “With Gabi I cannot give you any time frame because he always surprises us. He felt something there, it was a really awkward action. headtopics.com

With Arsenal hosting Sheffield United this weekend, Jesus may not be a big miss; the Blades have conceded the most goals and have the worst expected goals against tally in the division. But the Brazilian was bought to make a difference in tight encounters, like the one in Seville and like next weekend’s examination at St James’ Park. “Big games are for big players,” said Arteta on Tuesday.

Since the start of 2022-23, Arsenal have played 63 competitive games in all competitions; Jesus has been unavailable for selection for exactly 21 of them, exactly a third. They are a better team with him in it, but are growing used to not having him around. Jesus was meant to be the centrepiece of an exciting attack, but instead is becoming a rare treat, brought out on special occasions. headtopics.com

