GAA Player in Intensive Care After Alleged Assault

Police have appealed for information about an alleged bar altercation , after which GAA player Charlie Brown was admitted to intensive care for treatment to a head injury. The incident is reported to have happened at premises on Bridge Street, Rostrevor around 9pm on Easter Sunday.

Investigating officers said they arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and that he has now been bailed while they continue enquiries.

