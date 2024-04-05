GAA Club Calls for Prayers for Senior Player in Intensive Care

A GAA club is calling for prayers for a senior player who is in intensive care following an alleged assault. It comes just a week after the same Co Down club lost another player, Lorcán Branagan, in a tragic accident in Australia. Charlie Brown plays on the senior team at Clonduff GAC in the Hilltown area. The club said in a Facebook post: "Please pray for our Senior Footballer Charlie Brown, who is currently in intensive care.
He also plays for Ulster University GAA, who have also asked for thoughts and prayers for Charlie who they said "remains in intensive care in an induced coma after an assault
