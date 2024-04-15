G7 Leaders Warn of Uncontrollable Regional Escalation in the Middle East

Leaders of the G7 have warned an “uncontrollable regional escalation ” in the Middle East must be prevented amid simmering tensions after Iran ’s unprecedented attack on Israel .

The statement released shortly after the talks on Sunday afternoon said: “We, the leaders of the G7, unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel.” “We will also strengthen our co-operation to end the crisis in Gaza, including by continuing to work towards an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, and deliver increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need,” their statement said.

It is the first direct military attack launched by Tehran on Israel despite enmity dating back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He also demanded Tehran release the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries, a container ship associated with Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group, which was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

The Biden administration has indicated it does not want the assault to spiral into a broader military conflict as Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said the country would “collect a price” for Tehran’s strike.All eyes will be on the response from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, with countries in the region and elsewhere urging restraint to avoid intensifying the conflict.

G7 Middle East Iran Israel Regional Escalation Tensions

