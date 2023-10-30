Fury as Avanti West Coast cancels hundreds of weekend trains 15 days after starting new nine-year contract

Avanti West Coast mainline train will reduce the number of trains running between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly on a Saturday by almost half (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty)The reduced Saturday timetable will start immediately and sees the number of services run on a Saturday being reduced from around 50 to just 30 trains until 1 January.

Ruth Allan, 46, lives in Handforth, Cheshire, and regularly needs to travel to London for work. Like many other passengers, she has been unable to book advance travel “for large parts of the year” due to Avanti not offering customers the option of purchasing advance tickets.

Ms Allan described a recent experience travelling back to Manchester from London Euston alone on a Sunday. “Trains are often late or cancelled. They are often overcrowded as a result. It is also far more difficult now to obtain advance fares than it used to be.”, shadow Secretary of State for Transport and Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “More chaos on our railways as Avanti cancels hundreds more services. headtopics.com

In response to the cuts to services, an Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “We have been seeing some short-notice cancellations on our network and would like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.

“Aslef has been warning for some time that the company has been trying to run its service on the West Coast main line on the cheap. Not employing enough drivers to deliver the services it has promised passengers – and the government – it will run has left crucial services understaffed and undervalued and it is the passengers, once again, who are going to pay the price. headtopics.com

“What is the government’s response to this announcement? Where’s Wally – Transport Secretary Mark Harper – when passengers need him?’”

