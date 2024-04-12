Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Almost a decade after George Miller’s high-octane, nerve-jangling, running-on-fumes blockbuster Mad Max : Fury Road thundered into cinemas, the visionary is back with an equally ambitious prequel which casts Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular road warrior previously embodied by a steely Charlize Theron .

Snatched from the mythical “green place” as a child, she journeys across the wasteland to the citadel ruled by Immortan Joe, but once she comes of age, she vows to escape by any means necessary.

