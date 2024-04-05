Funeral of Kilkeel murder victim Bobbie McKee held

The funeral of Kilkeel murder victim Bobbie McKee has heard his death was ‘an act of great evil, unfathomable wickedness and depravity’. The body of 69-year-old father of two Bobbie was found at his home in the Co Down town earlier this month, with his 25-year-old son charged with his murder.

Laid to rest in his local Mourne Presbyterian Church in Kilkeel on Friday, where he was a devoted member, Reverend William Bingham told mourners the death of Bobbie had ‘shattered the peace of our community’

