Funeral directors investigated for suspected fraud

Police investigating a funeral directors over suspected fraud have provided a devastating update. Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull was raided by officers last month after concerns over care of the deceased. Officers removed 35 bodies and "suspected human ashes" from one of the company's three branches, with a man aged 46 and a 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of fraud and preventing a proper burial, reports the Mirror.
Humberside Police have stated that some of the people whose ashes were discovered will likely never be identified. In a shock announcement on Thursday, April 4, four weeks after officers initially zoned in on the three branches in Hull and nearby Beverley, East Yorkshire, a police chief revealed that DNA has broken down too much in the cremation process in order to identify people's loved one
