Funeral Directors in Nottinghamshire to Bring Back Ancient Burial Tradition

Nottinghamshire undertakers have had plans approved to bring back a "very unique and timeless" ritual once carried out by our ancient ancestors. Nottingham-based funeral directors A.W. Lymn will soon bring one of Britain's oldest funeral traditions back to the East Midlands by creating what they say are the region's first and only modern burial mounds .

In these prehistoric burial sites, which had been primarily used in the New Stone Age and Early Bronze Age thousands of years ago, bodies were placed in stone or wooden vaults before large mounds of soil were heaped on top them - but in this new iteration ashes will be placed into different segments inside the "barrow" structure. A.W. Lymn's land on George’s Lane just outside the village of Calverton was originally granted permission to be a cemetery in August 2022, but the business resubmitted its planning application for one closed and two open barrows in late 202

Nottinghamshire Undertakers Ancient Burial Tradition Modern Burial Mounds East Midlands Prehistoric Burial Sites Ashes Burial Mounds Cemetery Planning Application

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Funeral Business AW Lymn to Build New Apartments in CliftonAW Lymn, an award-winning funeral business, is constructing six new apartments in Clifton. The company, known for managing residential flats across Nottinghamshire, was granted planning permission for a purpose-built funeral home with commercial space and residential flats on Clifton's high street. With a long-standing presence in the community, AW Lymn has been supporting the bereaved for over a century.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Eight tributes and funeral notices from across NottinghamshireOur thoughts are with the loved ones affected

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Six tributes and funeral notices from across NottinghamshireOur thoughts are with the loved ones affected

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

14 tributes, death and funeral notices from across NottinghamshireOur thoughts are with the loved ones affected

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Funeral directors has dozens of flats above its funeral homesNew flats in Clifton will bring the company's residential portfolio to 37 properties across the region, with several more in the works for 2025 onwards

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors: Mortuary abuse inquiry following ‘disturbing’ Yorkshire funeral directors allegationsAn inquiry chairman investigating how dead people are looked after around the country in the wake of necrophiliac killer David Fuller’s mortuary abuse has said his review is following the “disturbing” allegations made against a funeral directors in Hull.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »