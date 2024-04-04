Funeral Directors in Nottinghamshire to Bring Back Ancient Burial Tradition

Nottinghamshire undertakers have had plans approved to bring back a "very unique and timeless" ritual once carried out by our ancient ancestors. Nottingham-based funeral directors A.W. Lymn will soon bring one of Britain's oldest funeral traditions back to the East Midlands by creating what they say are the region's first and only modern burial mounds .
In these prehistoric burial sites, which had been primarily used in the New Stone Age and Early Bronze Age thousands of years ago, bodies were placed in stone or wooden vaults before large mounds of soil were heaped on top them - but in this new iteration ashes will be placed into different segments inside the "barrow" structure. A.W. Lymn's land on George’s Lane just outside the village of Calverton was originally granted permission to be a cemetery in August 2022, but the business resubmitted its planning application for one closed and two open barrows in late 202
