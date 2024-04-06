Funeral arrangements released for talented GAA player who passed away in Australia

The funeral arrangements have been released for a talented GAA player who sadly passed away in Australia . Lorcán Branagan , 26, suddenly passed away in Sydney on March 24, with the young man's family being hit with the loss of a second brother and son following the passing of 23-year-old Peárce from a cardiac incident in June 2018. As was his brother, Lorcán was a talented GAA player for his local club Clonduff and played both hurling and Gaelic football for the Co Down team.

Funeral arrangements have now been released, with Peter Doran Funeral Directors posting a notice on social media. It states: "It is with deep regret that we inform you of the sad passing of Lorcán Branagan. Branagan (Hilltown) Lorcán died suddenly 24th March 2024

