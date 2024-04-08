Funds for Under 10s Football Team's Spain Trip Allegedly Stolen

Spent months raising money to send the Vauxhall Astra's Under 10s to Spain , only to find out days before the flight that the money had gone missing. They began the fundraising after it was suggested the team should go to Spain for the tournament over the Easter Holidays. One of the players' parents said in a post on Facebook: "We were all well up for it, it sounded amazing. "Ever since we agreed, we have grafted our bums off to fund the boys place there as it wasn't cheap.

" Through reaching out to local businesses and taking part in challenges including dribbling a ball up Moel Famau, one of Wales' tallest hills, the parents were able to raise £10,000.Members of the squad dribbled a ball all the way up Moel Famau to raise money for the tripThe mum said: "We had bought them all matching tracksuits with their initials embroidered onto so they looked like a proper team on the plane. "My husband had trophies made to reward the top goal scorer and player of the tournament out of his own pocket." Instead, it is claimed the money was allegedly pocketed by a member of the team just days before the flight.10 boys were due to take part in the tournament, including the managers own son.She said: "They just wanted to go on holiday and play football with their mates and they've been robbed of that 48 hours before they were supposed to go, cases packed and everythin

