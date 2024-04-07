Fundraising Campaign Launched to Save Scotland's Historic Palm Houses

A major public fundraising campaign has been launched to save two of Scotland 's most significant heritage buildings . The Tropical Palm House and the Temperate Palm House , located in the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh , are in need of restoration. The Tropical Palm House , built in 1834, is the oldest glasshouse at the site, while the Temperate Palm House is the tallest stone-built glasshouse in Britain.

These buildings are considered outstanding examples of late Georgian and Victorian engineering and are of unique architectural significance. The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is home to a vast collection of living plants, with over 130,000 in its care. The Palm Houses and research glasshouses house 30% of this collection, providing protection against the loss of genetic diversity and the risk of extinction for threatened species

