Fundraiser for Met officers sacked over search of black athletes raises over £78,000

In just two days, tens of thousands have been raised for two Met Police officers who lied about smelling cannabis when they pulled over two black athletes, ITV London's Aisha Zahid reports

Officers told the panel they pulled Dos Santos over due to the “appalling” and “suspicious” nature of his driving and were doing their duty when they conducted the stop and search. shows Mr Dos Santos screaming "what are you doing, my kid's in the car bro" as officers pin him against a wall.

At around 8pm on Wednesday, an anonymous donor started an online fundraising page for the two sacked officers, stating its purpose was to “support the officers and their families” at “a time of great austerity”. headtopics.com

“Despite people’s personal views on this decision; this page has been created to solely support the officers and their families at this difficult time. So please refrain from airing them on this platform.

Messages left on the fundraising page described the situation as “scandalous appeasement and scapegoating” and this is a “total joke of a country”. During the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) hearing, Mr Dos Santos accused the officers of detaining him for "DWB, driving while black”.Team GB athlete Ms Williams cried as she watched footage of Mr Dos Santos getting pulled from the driver’s seat to the roadside and handcuffed.While PCs Clapham and Franks were found guilty of gross misconduct, they were not found to be in breach of equality and diversity standards. headtopics.com

Speaking to ITV London after the verdict, Mr Dos Santos said: "What I experienced was racism and I wanted everybody to see that myself and Bianca experienced racism. But I guess today the panel voiced their opinion against it."He added: "The chair should have had the balls to actually to say what everybody thinks, not just brush it under the mat."

