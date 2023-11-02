Full list of school closures as Storm Ciaran rolls in with 104mph winds

A major incident has been declared in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Jersey as 104mph winds pummelled the south coast.Schools across the southern counties have said they will shut entirely on Thursday or open late - here is the full list of closures.

SouthamptonSholing Infant SchoolGreat Oaks SchoolFoundry Lane Primary SchoolShirley Warren LC Primary and Nursery SchoolCity College SouthamptonValentine Primary SchoolSpringhill Catholic Primary SchoolVermont SchoolMason Moor Primary SchoolCompass SchoolFairisle Junior SchoolSt Denys Primary SchoolBitterne Park SchoolOasis Academy MayfieldPortswood Primary SchoolSt Patrick's Catholic...

