Full list of highest price rises for basic supermarket products

The average price of a kilogram bag of granulated sugar in September 2023 was found to be £1.15, compared to just 73p last year, a staggering increase of 59 percent. Similarly, a 500ml to 1 litre bottle of olive oil has gone up 47 percent, now costing an average price of £6.83 compared to £4.64 before.
Other grocery items to take a hit include cook-in-sauces, which can be great for saving time and whipping up a quick meal, but since this time last year they have also gone up 32 percent. It now costs an average of £1.99 for a 350g to 520g packet, whereas last year it was £1.51.However, it's not all bad as some items have gone down in price or stayed the same. Packs of butter and spreadable butter have decreased 2 percent and 3 percent in price.
To help you with your shopping choices, we have gathered some of the items that have experienced the highest and lowest increases to their average prices.
