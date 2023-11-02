Full list of highest price rises for basic supermarket products

The average price of a kilogram bag of granulated sugar in September 2023 was found to be £1.15, compared to just 73p last year, a staggering increase of 59 percent. Similarly, a 500ml to 1 litre bottle of olive oil has gone up 47 percent, now costing an average price of £6.83 compared to £4.64 before.

Other grocery items to take a hit include cook-in-sauces, which can be great for saving time and whipping up a quick meal, but since this time last year they have also gone up 32 percent. It now costs an average of £1.99 for a 350g to 520g packet, whereas last year it was £1.51.However, it's not all bad as some items have gone down in price or stayed the same. Packs of butter and spreadable butter have decreased 2 percent and 3 percent in price.

To help you with your shopping choices, we have gathered some of the items that have experienced the highest and lowest increases to their average prices.Price last year: £1.11Price last year: £2.49Average price September 2023: £3.48Average price September 2023: £1.79Average price September 2023: £2.17Average price September 2023: 74pAverage price September 2023: £1.

