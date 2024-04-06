Fulham v Newcastle Statistics: A Closer Look

What have you been making of them? Some Fulham v Newcastle statistics that I have spotted getting put out there ahead of Saturday afternoon: Having been unbeaten in all seven of their Premier League away games against London sides last season, Newcastle are winless in all four so far this term. They’ve lost their last three in a row, last losing more consecutively in the capital between January-April 2019.

Fulham have won nine of their 15 Premier League home games so far this season, their most in a single top-flight campaign since winning 10 in 2011-12. They’ve scored 3+ goals in seven of these victories, last scoring 3+ in more different top-flight home games in 1966-6

Fulham Newcastle Statistics Premier League Away Games London Sides Home Record

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fulham and Newcastle United injuries and suspensions updated ahead of Saturday’s matchThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Official Newcastle United injury update - Availability for Fulham match (and beyond…)The Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Lies, Damn Lies and Statistics – Chelsea v Newcastle UnitedChelsea v Newcastle United - Lies, Damn Lies and Statistics

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Lies, Damn Lies and Statistics – Manchester City v Newcastle UnitedManchester City v Newcastle United - Lies, Damn Lies and Statistics

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United playersMatch ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Fulham v Newcastle Live TV - Global channel listings to watch on SaturdayThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »