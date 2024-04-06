Fulham v Newcastle Statistics: A Closer Look

What have you been making of them? Some Fulham v Newcastle statistics that I have spotted getting put out there ahead of Saturday afternoon: Having been unbeaten in all seven of their Premier League away games against London sides last season, Newcastle are winless in all four so far this term. They’ve lost their last three in a row, last losing more consecutively in the capital between January-April 2019.
Fulham have won nine of their 15 Premier League home games so far this season, their most in a single top-flight campaign since winning 10 in 2011-12. They’ve scored 3+ goals in seven of these victories, last scoring 3+ in more different top-flight home games in 1966-6
