Fulham Fans Warned of Fallen Tree, Newcastle Secures Late Victory

Fulham fans were warned not to take the Inglethorpe Street route home due to a fallen tree. Martin Dubravka appeared injured in the first half . Despite previous achievements, Newcastle 's manager faced a tough battle in the final weeks of the season.

A late goal from Bruno Guimaraes secured three important points for Newcastle in the race for Europe.

Fulham Supporters Inglethorpe Street Tree Martin Dubravka First Half Newcastle Manager Cup Final Champions League West Ham Everton Thames Bruno Guimaraes Vital Points Race For Europe

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LNER issue trains warning for Newcastle United fans going to FulhamThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle United official statement – Abusive behaviour from Newcastle United fansAbusive behaviour from Newcastle United fans - Newcastle United official statement

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle United fans (and odd AC Milan and Chelsea fans) have their sayThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Fulham 0 Newcastle 1 - Absolutely class and committed second-halfThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Confirmed Newcastle team v Fulham announced - Gordon, Bruno, Schar and Isak all startThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Very interesting on Newcastle United in advance of Fulham matchThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »