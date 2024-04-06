Fulham Fans Warned of Fallen Tree, Newcastle Secures Late Victory

Fulham fans were warned not to take the Inglethorpe Street route home due to a fallen tree. Martin Dubravka appeared injured in the first half . Despite previous achievements, Newcastle 's manager faced a tough battle in the final weeks of the season.
A late goal from Bruno Guimaraes secured three important points for Newcastle in the race for Europe.
Fulham Supporters Inglethorpe Street Tree Martin Dubravka First Half Newcastle Manager Cup Final Champions League West Ham Everton Thames Bruno Guimaraes Vital Points Race For Europe
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »