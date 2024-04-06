Fulham dominates first half against Newcastle United

The first 25 minutes were all Fulham , Newcastle United struggling to get out of their own half. One of those where the energy levels of the two sides were totally at odds, with Fulham repeatedly first to any loose ball. As the opening half went on, United started to make it a little bit more equal, having a few moves of their own, Gordon putting efforts wide of both posts.

Whilst a largely isolated Alexander Isak showed unusual poor control when a clever Longstaff pass looked to have played him in. As you can see from the stats below, Fulham dominating the first half stats with 71% possession, 10 shots to Newcastle’s 2 and 6-0 on corner

Fulham Newcastle United Match Domination Possession Shots Corners

