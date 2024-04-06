Fulham boss not happy as Newcastle United secure third win against them

The Fulham boss not taking it too well as Newcastle United made it three wins this season against Fulham , with six goals scored by NUFC across the trio of games and not a single goal from the West London side. Back in December, Marco Silva embarrassed himself and was left with no alternative but to admit a charge of improper conduct for comments he made after the 3-0 hammering at St James’ Park.

On that occasion the Fulham boss blamed the referee for the defeat and was fined £80,000 after admitting he was in the wrong

Fulham Newcastle United Win Goals Defeat Marco Silva Improper Conduct

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle United official statement – Abusive behaviour from Newcastle United fansAbusive behaviour from Newcastle United fans - Newcastle United official statement

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Bruno Guimaraes hopes to stay at Newcastle United after win at FulhamBruno Guimaraes expresses his desire to stay at Newcastle United after their win against Fulham. He also discusses the team's performance and his goal in the match.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Fulham dominates first half against Newcastle UnitedThe first half of the match between Fulham and Newcastle United was dominated by Fulham, with Newcastle struggling to get out of their own half. Fulham had 71% possession, 10 shots, and 6 corners, while Newcastle had only 2 shots.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle United's Win and Clean Sheet Against FulhamNewcastle United secured a win and a clean sheet against Fulham, marking their fourth away win in the Premier League this season. This victory adds to their recent success in away fixtures and highlights the rarity of clean sheets for the team. The win also marks their third clean sheet against Fulham this season.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Very interesting on Newcastle United in advance of Fulham matchThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »