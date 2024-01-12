Fujitsu's Horizon accounting system leads to wrongful convictions and suicides

Leaping into focus is Fujitsu, the supplier of a controversial £2.3 billion ($2.94 billion) accounting system, Horizon. Between 2000 and 2015, 736 managers of local Post Office branches around Britain were criminally convicted of financial fraud when errors in the system were to blame. Some of them spent time in prison and were left bankrupt after the wrongful accusations.

At least two subpostmasters committed suicide in the wake of the accusations, one taking his life after the Post Office said he owed the branch hundreds of thousands of pounds., six former Post Office subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal became the first to have their names formally cleared after the Court of Appeal quashed their wrongful criminal convictions. The court quashedWhile politicians and commentators call for convictions to be overturned and compensation claims to be expedited, media outlets have also been adding up how much government work Fujitsu has won during the sorry saga.that the Japanese vendor had won £4.9 billion ($





TheRegister » / 🏆 67. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.