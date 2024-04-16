Fugitive Aristocrat Accused of Lying in Daughter's Death

Fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten has been accused in court of "grand-standing on a premier league level" and telling "big fat lies" over the death of her daughter. Baby Victoria "did not stand a chance" when Marten and her partner Mark Gordon went on the run and lived off-grid in a "flimsy" tent on the South Downs last winter, prosecutor Tom Little KC said.
READ MORE: TikTok video shows 'kids stealing a police car' while brave officer detained 28-year-old suspect during pursuit It was no coincidence the only clothes found by police with Victoria's body were those she was seen wearing on CCTV, he said. Turning to the defendants, the prosecutor said: "This was a self-absorbed relationship between two selfish and arrogant individuals and caught in the middle of that toxic relationship was a baby that was manifestly not being cared for properly, manifestly not being looked after properly.
Mr Little told jurors: "In the real world they caused the death of baby Victoria. How they did it and when they did it are critical questions but be in no doubt about the question of causation." The prosecutor said that Marten had told "big fat lies", adding: "They are demonstrable lies that go to the core issues in this case."
Fugitive Aristocrat Court Lying Death Daughter Off-Grid Tent
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Constance Marten and partner ‘told each other to lie to police for protection’Marten, 36, is on trial over the death of her newborn daughter Victoria while on the run from authorities with her partner Mark Gordon, 49.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Constance Marten and partner ‘told each other to lie to police for protection’Marten, 36, is on trial over the death of her newborn daughter Victoria while on the run from authorities with her partner Mark Gordon, 49.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »