Frustration at Alstom train factory in Derby as production lines face closure

Inside Britain's largest train factory , frustrated Alstom staff in Derby fear the production lines are about to close forever without immediate government help . Today, its squadron of fork-lift trucks sits motionless. The trailers that can haul loads of four tonnes are empty. The giant cranes are at a standstill. One by one, the red-brick Victorian engine sheds at the huge Litchurch Lane site are falling silent after 147 years, because the facility has run out of orders.

In all, 15,000 jobs are at risk because of the impact on an extensive supply chain. When the factory is busy, a whole passenger carriage can be assembled from scratch in as little as 16 hours. It has the capacity to make up to 700 of them a year. This is the only plant in the country that does everything from designing a train to building and trialling it all in one place. Walking around the vast site, which includes a mile-long test track, a few engineers can still be seen working on rolling stock. But they are merely applying the finishing touches and performing checks. Bickerton, 63, has two grandchildren working here

