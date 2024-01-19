From Tool Salesman to Chef: Mitch Lane's Unexpected Journey

Mitch Lane, a tool salesman in Walsall, unexpectedly became a successful chef and cookbook author after sharing cooking videos on social media during the first lockdown in 2020. His videos gained popularity, leading to appearances on TV and the release of his second cookbook. Mitch Lane is passionate about helping people eat well for less.





