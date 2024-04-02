From Success to Homelessness: The Story of Roger Williamson

When Roger Williamson was in his late teens, he'd finished an engineering apprenticeship and an art course. He had a decision to make - pursue art full-time, or choose a career which would provide him with a salary and a steady income. Sadly for the sacrifice and triumph against the odds trope, Roger chose the safe option and went into business. But it was an option that, 30 years later, would see him homeless on the streets of Nottingham.
Once upon a time, Roger was working 80 hours a week running a metal finishing company. Then, in 2018, his relationship broke down and it all fell apart. 'I crashed my car, lost the business and ended up homeless within about the space of a week,' he says. Functioning alcoholism, which equated to 'a few before bed,' descended into a complete addiction. Days consisted of drinking a litre of vodka and 'walking for miles'. He ended up sleeping under a tree on the banks of the River Trent
