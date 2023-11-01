From soft tissue to stiff leather: Understanding the role of paxillin in liver fibrosis

(2023, November 1) retrieved 1 November 2023 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-11-soft-tissue-stiff-leather-role.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.5 hours agoUse this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Medical Xpress in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. headtopics.com

Major official Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday – Ahead of Manchester United matchAhead of Manchester United match - Major official Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday Read more ⮕

Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference – Newcastle United boss facing up to the challenge(s)Newcastle United boss facing up to the challenge(s) - Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference Read more ⮕

Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester UnitedFive changes - Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United Read more ⮕

Newcastle United and Manchester United set to clash in Carabao CupNewcastle United and Manchester United face off in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, with tensions running high between the two teams. Read more ⮕

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United prepare for Manchester United clashEddie Howe and his players are looking to continue their recent good form as they face Manchester United. Howe confirms that there are no new injury concerns and expects to make changes to the starting lineup. Newcastle United will be relying on goalkeeper Nick Pope's solid performances in recent matches. Read more ⮕

Manchester United fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle UnitedManchester United fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle United - Nice reading... Read more ⮕