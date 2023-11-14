From Hiding in Black to Confidence Guru: Sarah Heron's Transformation

Sarah Heron used to hide herself under big, baggy, black clothes. Recovering from a toxic divorce, working in a stressful job and experiencing a serious health scare, the mum-of-two felt isolated and sad, like she was living her life in black-and-white. Her life revolved around her two sons who she adores, but her confidence had taken a big knock and she felt she had lost herself along the way.

Now, she is a confidence guru who is transforming the lives of other women through colour and style in her new career. Sarah Heron used to spend her days hiding behind big baggy black clothes but has a new found colour confidence which she is passing on to others. (c) Sarah Johnson Photography Three years ago, she set up True Colours with Sarah Heron, having retrained as a colour consultant and style coach following a chance opportunity to test the theory hersel

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: SARAH VINE: The silent, sane majority must stop Britain being torn asunder by extremistsSARAH VINE: London, filled with bright autumn sunshine, echoed with cries of hatred and the sound of helicopters.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Israel releases footage of airstrike that 'killed' Hamas leader who held 1,000 Gazans 'hostage' in a...Israeli Army releases footage of airstrike that 'killed' Hamas leader. Commander Ahmed Siam and other terrorists were said to be hiding in a school building when they died.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Israel releases footage of airstrike that 'killed' Hamas leader who held 1,000 Gazans 'hostage' in a...Israeli Army releases footage of airstrike that 'killed' Hamas leader. Commander Ahmed Siam and other terrorists were said to be hiding in a school building when they died.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Israel releases footage of airstrike that 'killed' Hamas leader who held 1,000 Gazans 'hostage' in a...Israeli Army releases footage of airstrike that 'killed' Hamas leader. Commander Ahmed Siam and other terrorists were said to be hiding in a school building when they died.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

THESUN: Israeli Forces Eliminate Hamas Terror Cell in Gaza HospitalIsraeli forces successfully neutralized a Hamas terror cell in a Gaza hospital, where the terrorists were using patients as human shields. The IDF encountered gunfire from Hamas fighters who had embedded themselves among civilians at the entrance of Al Quds hospital. The IDF has also surrounded Al Shifa hospital, suspecting that Hamas militants are hiding in tunnels underneath. Due to a shortage of fuel, babies in the intensive care unit at Al Shifa have been moved to a single bed. Israel claims that as civilians fled the building, Hamas militants disguised themselves among them to attack Israeli forces.

Source: TheSun | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: The Amazon freebies you can get before Black FridayAmazon Black Friday has not started yet but there are some freebies you can find on the website.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »