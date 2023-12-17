From Fishing Village to Electronics Powerhouse: The Transformation of Taiwan

When 23-year-old Shih Chin-tay boarded a plane for the United States in the summer of 1969, he was flying to a different world. He grew up in a fishing village surrounded by sugarcane fields. He had attended university in Taiwan's capital Taipei, then a city of dusty streets and grey apartment buildings where people rarely owned cars. Now he was off to Princeton University. The US had just a put a man on the Moon and the Boeing 747 in the skies.

Its economy was larger than those of the Soviet Union, Japan, Germany and France combined. "When I landed, I was shocked," Dr Shih, now 77, says. "I thought to myself: Taiwan is so poor, I must do something to try and help make it better off." And he did. Dr Shih and a group of young, ambitious engineers transformed an island that exported sugar and t-shirts into an electronics powerhouse. Today's Taipei is rich and hip. High-speed trains zip passengers along the west coast of the island at 350km/h (218mph). Taipei 101 - briefly the tallest building in the world - towers over the city, an emblem of its prosperit





