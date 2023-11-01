From best in the Premier League to Xabi Alonso and Zinedine Zidane – the A-list managers who could replace...

Their campaign has got a whole lot worse as their hold on the Carabao Cup came to a dismal end as they were
The pressure is very much on Ten Hag, who has also had to deal with numerous issues from Mason Greenwood to Jadon Sancho. United are in desperate need of someone with a clear idea of tactics that can be translated quickly and successfully, something Emery has proved he can do at Villa Park.Bournemouth v Liverpool LIVE: Salah starts as Reds seek Carabao Cup progressWhat Alonso has already achieved at Bayer Leverkusen is nothing short of sensational, taking them from a moment of crisis to potential Bundesliga challengers.
Alonso's Leverkusen play football that is gorgeous on the eye, gets results and helps develop players, not inhibit them while at United, players have often failed to grow. His presence and legendary status demands respect from players as soon as he walks in a room while he has proved he can work with the biggest of egos while at the Bernabeu. headtopics.com
Whether Zidane has the managerial nous to take on a job that might need the roots being dug up also remains to be seen.Arguably the hottest property in management right now, De Zerbi has turned Brighton into a force to be reckoned with despite regularly losing players and coaches.
Several clubs have already been keeping tabs on the Italian while some have even mentioned him as a potential Pep Guardiola replacement at Manchester City.While his reputation might be slightly tarnished after his less-than-impressive stint in charge of Germany, there are not many better managers than Flick who are currently free agents. headtopics.com
United Kingdom Headlines
Manchester United trio and Man City target in Premier League’s worst XI of the weekendThree Manchester United players make the worst XI, and a fair few were just pipped to their positions by some newly-promoted lads. Read more ⮕