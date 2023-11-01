From best in the Premier League to Xabi Alonso and Zinedine Zidane – the A-list managers who could replace...

Their campaign has got a whole lot worse as their hold on the Carabao Cup came to a dismal end as they were

The pressure is very much on Ten Hag, who has also had to deal with numerous issues from Mason Greenwood to Jadon Sancho. United are in desperate need of someone with a clear idea of tactics that can be translated quickly and successfully, something Emery has proved he can do at Villa Park.Bournemouth v Liverpool LIVE: Salah starts as Reds seek Carabao Cup progressWhat Alonso has already achieved at Bayer Leverkusen is nothing short of sensational, taking them from a moment of crisis to potential Bundesliga challengers.

Alonso's Leverkusen play football that is gorgeous on the eye, gets results and helps develop players, not inhibit them while at United, players have often failed to grow. His presence and legendary status demands respect from players as soon as he walks in a room while he has proved he can work with the biggest of egos while at the Bernabeu. headtopics.com

Whether Zidane has the managerial nous to take on a job that might need the roots being dug up also remains to be seen.Arguably the hottest property in management right now, De Zerbi has turned Brighton into a force to be reckoned with despite regularly losing players and coaches.

Several clubs have already been keeping tabs on the Italian while some have even mentioned him as a potential Pep Guardiola replacement at Manchester City.While his reputation might be slightly tarnished after his less-than-impressive stint in charge of Germany, there are not many better managers than Flick who are currently free agents. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: talkSPORT »

Manchester United trio and Man City target in Premier League’s worst XI of the weekendThree Manchester United players make the worst XI, and a fair few were just pipped to their positions by some newly-promoted lads. Read more ⮕

Newcastle United Joins the 'Big' Premier League ClubsA new report examines the start of the season for the 'big' Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United. Read more ⮕

Alan Shearer selects Newcastle United player in Premier League team of the weekNUFC legend Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who impressed him the most in the top tier, including one Newcastle United player who played a pivotal role at Molineux. Read more ⮕

Leeds United named along with Premier League sides keen on Colombian star AriasA look at the latest Leeds United transfer news Read more ⮕

Newcastle United star make this Premier League team of the monthOctober 2023 - Newcastle United star make this Premier League team of the month Read more ⮕

Fulham vs Man United to see Premier League refereeing firstRebecca Welch will be on fourth official duty when Man United visit Fulham this weekend. It is the first time a female official has been appointed to the role in the Premier League Read more ⮕