Friends to Open Beauty and Aesthetics Business in Nottinghamshire Village

A pair of friends are preparing to launch their first beauty and aesthetics business together in a Nottinghamshire village. Located on the edge of the county in Collingham , near Newark , Bellissima Beauty will be openings its doors on Saturday, April 6. The unit on the High Street has been left empty for years and is understood to have been a bakery more than a decade ago.

Co-ownwers Tanya Paolini and Morgan Allcock are excited to launch the business this weekend, after months of hard work to get the site ready. Morgan said: "We’re most looking forward to meeting loads of lovely new faces and working in the beautiful salon everyday together. We had the idea around September last year, then the work started in February and it has come along so quick since then." What three words would you use to describe Nottinghamshire? Let us know Tanya added: "From start to finish the salon has taken us around six weeks in total. We've had a great team of people that have all helped us get ready." The pair hope to make the salon a "warm and welcoming" place for everyone, and will be offering a range of services. This will include things like skin treatments, waxing, massage therapy, aesthetics, brow treatments and facials. Before creating the business, the duo were each stuck in typical 8am-6pm jobs and wanted to create a business so that they could work for themselves and do something they lov

