Friends Shocked by High Drink Prices at Dublin Pub

A group of friends were shocked when they received a bill of 47.70 euros for just four drinks at a pub in Dublin 's Temple Bar . The bill included two pints of Guinness priced at 9.95 euros each, a vodka and Red Bull for nearly 17 euros, and a pint of Kilkenny for 10.95 euros. The receipt indicated that this occurred on Easter Sunday, March 31, at 2:56 pm, with live music playing from noon until almost 2 am.

Concerned about the impact on tourism, Fine Gael councillor Jim Gildea shared the receipt online

