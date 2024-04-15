Friends' Once in a Lifetime Solar Eclipse View Ruined at Niagara Falls

A group of Nottingham friends were left shaking their fists at the clouds at Niagara Falls after they ruined their "once in a lifetime" view of the solar eclipse . Arthur Dury, a Sherwood resident who said he forked out £2,500 on the trip, described it as a "holiday from hell".
However Arthur, along with his wife, close friends and thousands of other spectators, were only given a momentary glimpse at Niagara Falls. “It was cloudy, I saw the totality for about five seconds," said the 27-year-old."We saw the place go dark which was a nice and interesting sensation. Otherwise it was a bit of a disappointment.
Arthur said he had been saving up for the holiday for a year-and-a-half. "The prospect of seeing the solar eclipse was so exciting, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.
