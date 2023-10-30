Friends Fans Flock To New York Apartment Building To Pay Tribute To Matthew Perry

fans have been paying tribute to the star by turning up at the New York apartment block that acted as the home of hisIn a statement, Matthew’s loved ones said: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

And now, many fans of the US sitcom have been laying flowers and tying heartfelt, handwritten notes to lampposts outside the ‘Friends building’ in NYC’s Greenwich Village. People stand in line to pay tribute to actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used in exterior shots in FriendsWhile the sitcom – which ran for ten years from 1994 – was actually filmed in LA, the Bedford Street address was used for the external shots of the New York-based show.They said: “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.

“We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”People Are Sharing Matthew Perry's Wish About How He Wanted To Be RememberedRealness delivered to your inbox headtopics.com

