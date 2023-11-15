Friends Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry After His Tragic Death

The news of Matthew Perry’s tragic death has been met with heartbreaking tributes from fans all over the world. Now his Friends co-stars, who spent 10 years working closely with Matthew, have spoken out and gave a sweet nod to Matthew’s loving and funny character, Chandler Bing. Friends is an American sitcom which first aired in 1994 and ran for 10 years until 2004.

Although the series came to a close almost two decades ago, it has remained one of the most popular and iconic TV series to this date, which many people have seen multiple times. During the 10 years the cast worked together, they became more than just co-stars and more like family. Now Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow have all shared their own tributes to Matthew after he tragically died last month. Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller and was married to Matthew’s character in the sitcom, shared a video clip from the episode where Ross Geller walked in on Chandler in bed with his sister Monic

