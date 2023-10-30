HEAD TOPICS

Friends co-stars pay tribute to 'funniest man ever' Matthew Perry after his death aged 54

 / Source: itvlondon

Hank Azaria and Maggie Wheeler, known respectively for their roles as David and Janice in the sitcom, have spoken about their time spent alongside Perry on set.

Perry, known for playing the witty, unlucky-in-love Chandler Bing, was found dead on Saturday at his home inWhile a postmortem has been conducted, the cause of death has been "deferred," meaning additional steps will now be required to reach a conclusion, according to CNN., who starred as Phoebe Buffay's scientist beau David before he leaves her brokenhearted for a project in Belarus, opened up on acting alongside Perry for a number of years in the 80s and 90s.

"We did a pilot together… we became really good friends and we were really more like brothers for a long time. "And every night, he was like a genius, he would start to weave comedy threads together, just hanging out – little joke here, joke there, joke here, joke there – and then by the end of the night he would weave them all together in this crescendo of hilarity."

On Instagram, the actress said: “What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on.”Sarah, Duchess of York, once made a cameo in the sitcom for an episode that was set in London. headtopics.com

"It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew… you have given so much joy and laughter to so many."Credit: APHis body was found in a hot tub at his home, according to unnamed sources cited by the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news.

In a joint statement, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, described their shock at Perry’s death.

