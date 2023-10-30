Friends co-stars pay tribute to 'funniest man ever' Matthew Perry after his death aged 54

Perry, known for playing the witty, unlucky-in-love Chandler Bing, was found dead on Saturday at his home inWhile a postmortem has been conducted, the cause of death has been "deferred," meaning additional steps will now be required to reach a conclusion, according to CNN., who starred as Phoebe Buffay's scientist beau David before he leaves her brokenhearted for a project in Belarus, opened up on acting alongside Perry for a number of years in the 80s and 90s.
"We did a pilot together… we became really good friends and we were really more like brothers for a long time. "And every night, he was like a genius, he would start to weave comedy threads together, just hanging out – little joke here, joke there, joke here, joke there – and then by the end of the night he would weave them all together in this crescendo of hilarity."
On Instagram, the actress said: “What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on.”Sarah, Duchess of York, once made a cameo in the sitcom for an episode that was set in London. headtopics.com
"It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew… you have given so much joy and laughter to so many."Credit: APHis body was found in a hot tub at his home, according to unnamed sources cited by the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news.
In a joint statement, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, described their shock at Perry’s death.