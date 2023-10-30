Friends Cast Working on Joint Tribute to Matthew Perry Following His Death

The remaining main cast of Friends are reported to be working on a joint tribute to Matthew Perry following his tragic death at the weekend.

“According to sources they are reeling about the death of Matthew Perry, they say that he was their brother, and that they fiercely protected him through some of his toughest times. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer are yet to speak publicly regarding the death of their colleague and friend.

"But I do think that he helped people that were at home struggling with mental health issues, that he was such an escape for them and he was the soul of that show.

Top showbiz news She added: “The reality is this is a man that had 14 surgeries related to his addiction issues and there might have been consequences to his body.

