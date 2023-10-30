Friends Cast Devastated by Matthew Perry's Death

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are understood to be devastated after the death of Perry who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom.Friends, which followed the lives of six friends in their 20s living in New York, was a worldwide hit when it aired between 1994 and 2004. Re-runs are still hugely popular years later.The main stars are yet to break their silence on their close friend's death - and are said to be 'reeling.

"It comes after the creators of Friends paid tribute to Matthew after he was found dead in his hot-tub on Saturday.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LBCNews »

Friends Cast Working on Joint Tribute to Matthew Perry Following His DeathThe remaining main cast of Friends are reported to be working on a joint tribute to Matthew Perry following his tragic death at the weekend. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer are yet to speak publicly regarding the death of their colleague and friend. Read more ⮕

Friends Cast Devastated by Matthew Perry's DeathThe cast of Friends are said to be reeling from Matthew Perry 's death and will be releasing a joint statement. Matthew Perry 's home was found with numerous prescription drugs after his death. His Friends co-star, Maggie Wheeler, paid tribute to him on Instagram. Matthew had been open about his struggles with addiction and health issues. No narcotics were found at the scene, but other medications were discovered. Read more ⮕

First Friends cast member pays tribute to Matthew Perry following tragic death Friends star Maggie Wheeler - who is best known for playing Janice Hosenstein - has paid tribute to her late co-star and on-screen boyfriend Matthew Perry following his death Read more ⮕

Former Friends Co-Star Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry After Tragic Death Matthew Perry , known for his role in Friends , was found dead in his hot tub. No drugs or foul play were found. Co-stars Maggie Wheeler and Paget Brewster paid tribute to him on social media. Read more ⮕

Friends Co-Stars Remember Matthew Perry Following Shock DeathFriends co-stars Maggie Wheeler and Morgan Fairchild pay tribute to Matthew Perry , who brought joy to many, after his untimely death at age 54. Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit comedy Friends, passed away from an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home. The actors, who played Perry's on-screen girlfriend and mother respectively, express their heartbreak and send condolences to his friends and family. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Father Arrives at Son's Home After Friends Star's Death Matthew Perry 's father, 82, was seen arriving at his son's LA home looking stricken just hours after the Friends star's death Read more ⮕